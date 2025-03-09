Adin Hill News: Torched for six goals in loss

Hill allowed six goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

This brought a jarring end to Hill's four-game winning streak, during which he had allowed just four goals. The 28-year-old gave up that many in the first two periods alone, and two more in the third proved too much to come back from for the Golden Knights. Hill dropped to 23-11-4 with a 2.60 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 38 starts this season. After Ilya Samsonov shut out the Penguins on Friday, it seems probable he'll start in Tuesday's rematch in Pittsburgh, while Hill's next start is more likely to be Thursday in Columbus.