Adin Hill News: Wins third straight start

Hill stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

The Golden Knights have won four straight games, and Hill's been between the pipes for three of them. He was able to limit the damage to a Marcus Johansson tally early in the third period of this contest. Hill is now 27-11-5 on the year with a 2.48 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 43 appearances. The Golden Knights have a back-to-back left on this road trip, with stops in Chicago on Friday and Nashville on Saturday. Both are fairly easy matchups, so Hill and Ilya Samsonov can each be deployed without much worry when they are called to start.