Adrian Kempe Injury: Classified as day-to-day
Head coach D.J. Smith relayed after Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers that Kempe (lower body) is day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Dooley also noted that Kempe wanted to play in Monday's game, but the Swedish winger ultimately ended up being a late scratch after taking part in pregame warmups. While Kempe's injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, fantasy managers will want to keep tabs on his status before the Kings take on the Flyers in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 133 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs6 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 79 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions37 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break41 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More