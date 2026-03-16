Adrian Kempe Injury: Late scratch Monday
Kempe will not play in Monday's road game against the Rangers due to a lower-body injury.
Kempe seems to have sustained the injury during warmups -- he was on the ice for pregame line rushes. This will be the first time Kempe has missed a game in 2025-26. Mathieu Joseph was originally going to be a healthy scratch Monday, but he'll stay in the lineup due to Kempe's absence. The Kings' next game is at home Thursday versus the Flyers.
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