Adrian Kempe Injury: Might be available for Thursday
Kempe (lower body) might be available to play Thursday versus Philadelphia, per Alexander Legget of Mayors Manor.
Kempe missed Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers due to the injury. He has 26 goals and 58 points in 66 outings this season. If Kempe is able to return Thursday, then Mathieu Joseph will probably lose his spot in the top six.
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