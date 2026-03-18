Adrian Kempe headshot

Adrian Kempe Injury: Might be available for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Kempe (lower body) might be available to play Thursday versus Philadelphia, per Alexander Legget of Mayors Manor.

Kempe missed Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers due to the injury. He has 26 goals and 58 points in 66 outings this season. If Kempe is able to return Thursday, then Mathieu Joseph will probably lose his spot in the top six.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
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