Adrian Kempe Injury: Slated to be game-time call

Kempe (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision against Calgary on Tuesday, according to Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Kempe has been managing a lower-body injury, which has kept him off the ice for several practices lately. He didn't participate in Tuesday's morning skate. Kempe has compiled 26 goals, 59 points, 192 shots on net and 116 hits across 69 contests this campaign.