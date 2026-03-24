Adrian Kempe Injury: Slated to be game-time call
Kempe (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision against Calgary on Tuesday, according to Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.
Kempe has been managing a lower-body injury, which has kept him off the ice for several practices lately. He didn't participate in Tuesday's morning skate. Kempe has compiled 26 goals, 59 points, 192 shots on net and 116 hits across 69 contests this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule2 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch8 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 1311 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs14 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 717 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More