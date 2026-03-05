Adrian Kempe headshot

Adrian Kempe News: Adds two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Kempe scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Kempe has three goals and three assists over five games since the Olympics. The 29-year-old forward continues to be steady in a top-line role for the Kings, and he's already clicking well with Artemi Panarin. Kempe has 23 goals, 29 assists, 171 shots on net, 108 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 61 appearances, making him a reliable all-around option in fantasy.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
26 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
30 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
32 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
38 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
40 days ago