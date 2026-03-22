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Adrian Kempe News: Bags apple on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Kempe recorded a power-play assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

Kempe missed a game versus the Rangers on Monday, but he's been back in a top-line role over the last two contests. The 29-year-old winger is up to 26 goals, 59 points (11 on the power play), 191 shots on net, 116 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 68 appearances. Kempe continues to be a reliable multi-category contributor in fantasy as part of the Kings' top line and first power-play unit.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
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