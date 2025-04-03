Fantasy Hockey
Adrian Kempe headshot

Adrian Kempe News: Buries goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Kempe scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and levied three hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Kempe has four goals and an assist over his last three contests. The 28-year-old opened the scoring at 6:56 of the second period in this game. Kempe's recent scoring success is one of his best stretches this season. He's at 33 goals, 63 points, 217 shots on net, 91 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 75 appearances in his usual top-line role.

