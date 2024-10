Kempe delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in a 3-2 win over Utah on Saturday.

Kempe, fresh off 75 points in 77 regular-season games in 2023-24, is off to a similar scoring pace this season. He has three goals, five assists, 12 hits and 21 shots in nine games so far. Kempe, Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield form one of the league's most formidable power lines.