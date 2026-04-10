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Adrian Kempe News: Crosses 70-point mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Kempe scored twice and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Kempe opened the scoring at 1:29 of the first period and added a second goal late in the middle frame. The 29-year-old is up to 34 goals, 37 helpers, 211 shots on net, 122 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 77 appearances. This is the third year in a row he's crossed the 70-point mark. He's surged with eight goals and four assists over his last seven outings, and that momentum puts him in a good spot to challenge his career high of 75 points from the 2023-24 regular season.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
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