Adrian Kempe News: Dishes pair of assists in win

Kempe supplied two assists in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Kempe set up goals by linemates Anze Kopitar and Andrei Kuzmenko in this contest. With three goals and six assists over 12 outings in March, Kempe has been productive but not particularly explosive on offense -- this was his second multi-point effort of the month. Overall, the Swede has 29 goals, 29 helpers, 201 shots on net, 80 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 69 appearances in a top-line role.