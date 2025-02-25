Adrian Kempe News: Dishes two helpers in win

Kempe provided a pair of assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kempe set up the Kings' last two goals, scored by Joel Edmundson and Kevin Fiala, to close out a four-goal third period. This was Kempe's first multi-point effort since Jan. 16 versus the Canucks, and he now has four points and 14 shots on net over his last four contests. For the season, the 28-year-old forward is up to 48 points, 166 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-16 rating across 55 appearances while playing in his usual top-line role.