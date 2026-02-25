Adrian Kempe headshot

Adrian Kempe News: Earns two points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Kempe scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kempe has six goals and six assists over his last 10 games. The 29-year-old could get a boost if he ends up regularly playing alongside Artemi Panarin at even strength -- the two flanked Alex Laferriere in this contest. Kempe is up to 21 goals, 48 points, 160 shots on net, 104 hits, 33 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 57 appearances this season. He's at risk of missing the 70-point mark for the first time in three years, but Kempe has the talent to go on a heater for the rest of the campaign.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
23 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
25 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
31 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
33 days ago