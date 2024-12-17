Adrian Kempe News: Eleventh goal in last 14 games

Kempe scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

It was Kempe's 16th goal this season and 11th in 14 games since Nov. 13. It came off a wrist shot just outside the crease off a pass from Anze Kopitar from behind the net. Kempe has points in four of his last five outings (four goals, three assists) and 11 goals and eight assists across his past 16 games. Just three of those points came with the man advantage, but it's hard to quibble with his current excellence. Power-play points will come for Kempe.