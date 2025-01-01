Adrian Kempe News: Fills empty cage

Kempe scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Kempe has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 28-year-old forward played at a point-per-game pace in December with five goals and six assists over 11 contests. He's up to 18 tallies, 36 points, 102 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-19 rating through 37 outings this season as a fixture on the Kings' top line.