Both goals came in the second period. Kempe's first came in the second period when he skated into the offensive zone and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot from distance. His second came after he intercepted a Bolts' pass in his own zone and took off, ultimately scoring on a short breakaway with a nifty backhand deke around Vasy's left pad. It was Kempe's first multi-goal game of the season. He has 13 goals, 17 assists and 99 shots in 34 games, and he's on pace for his third consecutive 70-plus point season.