Adrian Kempe News: Forces overtime Saturday

Kempe scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Kempe ended a seven-game goal drought with his tally late in the third period to force overtime. The 28-year-old has logged at least four shots on net in nine of his last 10 outings, but he's scored just three goals in that span. It's a bit of bad luck, which he'll try to shake off while playing for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off. For the season, Kempe has 25 goals, 21 assists, 163 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-14 rating over 53 appearances as a top-line fixture for the Kings.