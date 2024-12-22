Adrian Kempe News: Generates power-play assist

Kempe logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Kempe had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, just his third multi-game drought of the year. The 28-year-old set up Kevin Fiala's game-tying goal in the second period, but that was all the Kings could produce against Logan Thompson. Kempe has eight points over nine games in December and a total of 16 goals, 16 assists, six power-play points, 93 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-17 rating through 34 appearances this year.