Adrian Kempe News: Goal, assist in win

Kempe scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Kempe did a little bit of everything in a strong performance. He has six multi-point efforts over his last 12 games, with a total of eight goals and six helpers in that span. The 28-year-old forward is up to 13 goals, 13 assists, 77 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-14 rating over 27 appearances. He's one of the Kings' most reliable forwards, so he remains a safe option for fantasy managers to fill out a lineup with, even on busy days.