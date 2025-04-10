Adrian Kempe News: Good to play

Kempe (personal) is expected to play Thursday against the Ducks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kempe logged 13:21 of ice time before departing the Kings' 2-1 loss to Seattle on Monday so he could be with his wife, who gave birth to their first child. Kempe rejoined the Kings for Thursday's morning skate, per Dooley. The Kings are expected to roll with the same lineup they utilized Monday, so look for the 28-year-old to play alongside Andrei Kuzmenko and Anze Kopitar.