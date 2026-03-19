Adrian Kempe headshot

Adrian Kempe News: In line to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kempe (lower body) is projected to be in the lineup versus the Flyers on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kempe took warmups Thursday and looks to be in, though he was also on the ice prior to Monday's contest versus the Rangers before sitting out that game. Assuming he is good to return, Kempe is set for a top-line role and should be a factor on the power play as well.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
NHL
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 13
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
40 days ago