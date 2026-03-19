Adrian Kempe News: In line to play
Kempe (lower body) is projected to be in the lineup versus the Flyers on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kempe took warmups Thursday and looks to be in, though he was also on the ice prior to Monday's contest versus the Rangers before sitting out that game. Assuming he is good to return, Kempe is set for a top-line role and should be a factor on the power play as well.
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