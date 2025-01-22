Adrian Kempe News: Keeps scoring Wednesday

Kempe scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Kempe was able to redirect an attempt by Kevin Fiala for the game-winning goal at 13:12 of the third period. This was Kempe's fourth straight game with a goal, and he has eight tallies and three helpers over his last 10 contests. The 28-year-old forward is up to 24 goals, including three game-winners, 44 points, 131 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-20 rating across 45 appearances.