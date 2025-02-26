Adrian Kempe News: Lights lamp Wednesday

Kempe scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kempe started the comeback push for the Kings with a goal midway through the third period. The 28-year-old has been locked in lately with two goals and three assists over his last five outings, a strong bounce back from a six-game point drought. Overall, Kempe is up to 26 goals, 23 assists, 168 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-17 rating across 56 appearances in a top-line role. His 26:14 of ice time Wednesday was by far a season high, but heavy workloads are nothing new for Kempe given the Kings' significant usage of 11 forwards and seven defensemen. That arrangement tends to give the team's top forwards more ice time.