Adrian Kempe News: Nets PP goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Kempe scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota.

Kempe has been playing well of late and has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last six appearances, tallying two goals and three helpers over that stretch. The 28-year-old has been one of the most consistent and productive players for the Kings this season, tallying 28 goals and 27 assists over 66 games. He's notched nine points (three goals, six assists) across 13 contests since the 4 Nations break.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
