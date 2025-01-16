Adrian Kempe News: One of each in win

Kempe scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Kempe set up Alex Turcotte in the first minute of the game, and Turcotte returned the favor midway through the first period. The 28-year-old Kempe had been held off the scoresheet over the previous two contests. The forward is up to 21 goals, 20 helpers, 118 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-22 rating over 42 appearances this season.