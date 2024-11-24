Adrian Kempe News: Opens scoring in win

Kempe scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Kempe is up to 10 goals this year, and he's scored half of them over the last four contests. The 28-year-old forward is in a groove on the top line, though his recent burst of production has mostly been at even strength. For the season, he's produced 19 points (three on the power play), 60 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-7 rating through 21 appearances.