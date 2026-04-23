Adrian Kempe headshot

Adrian Kempe News: Pots power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Kempe scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Kempe has had trouble this postseason, as this was his first goal in three playoff games. He's added five shots on net, three hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating. The Kings are facing elimination as soon as Sunday's Game 4, so they'll need more out of their top players. In previous playoff runs, Kempe collected 15 goals and 29 points across 28 appearances. Barring a miracle, this will be the fifth straight year with a first-round exit for the Kings.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Corey Abbott
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
15 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
15 days ago