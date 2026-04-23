Adrian Kempe News: Pots power-play goal
Kempe scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
Kempe has had trouble this postseason, as this was his first goal in three playoff games. He's added five shots on net, three hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating. The Kings are facing elimination as soon as Sunday's Game 4, so they'll need more out of their top players. In previous playoff runs, Kempe collected 15 goals and 29 points across 28 appearances. Barring a miracle, this will be the fifth straight year with a first-round exit for the Kings.
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