Adrian Kempe News: Racks up three points in Game 1
Kempe had an even-strength goal and two power-play assists in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers in Game 1.
Kempe ended the regular season on a four-game point streak, a span in which he racked up nine points (two goals, seven helpers), and he didn't slow things down in this playoff opener. As a member of the first line in both even strength and the power play, Kempe should remain one of the Kings' go-to scoring weapons -- especially if he's able to keep this impressive point streak going. He's tallied 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in nine contests dating back to April 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now