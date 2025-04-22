Adrian Kempe News: Racks up three points in Game 1

Kempe had an even-strength goal and two power-play assists in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Kempe ended the regular season on a four-game point streak, a span in which he racked up nine points (two goals, seven helpers), and he didn't slow things down in this playoff opener. As a member of the first line in both even strength and the power play, Kempe should remain one of the Kings' go-to scoring weapons -- especially if he's able to keep this impressive point streak going. He's tallied 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in nine contests dating back to April 1.