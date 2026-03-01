Adrian Kempe News: Scores vs. Calgary

Kempe scored a goal, took four shots and recorded two hits in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Kempe closed out the scoring for the Kings with an empty-netter with 38 seconds left in the contest when the Flames were pushing hard for an equalizer. Kempe has been playing very well lately and has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his last 12 outings, tallying 13 points (seven goals, six assists) over that stretch.