Adrian Kempe News: Six goals on four-game snipe streak
Kempe had two goals and two assists in a 7-6 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Kempe has six goals on a four-game goal streak and 10 points, including four assists, on a five-game scoring streak. He has 17 shots in those five games. Kempe is on the verge of his third consecutive 70-point campaign. He has 32 goals, 37 assists and 209 shots in 75 games.
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