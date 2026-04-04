Adrian Kempe headshot

Adrian Kempe News: Six goals on four-game snipe streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:10pm

Kempe had two goals and two assists in a 7-6 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Kempe has six goals on a four-game goal streak and 10 points, including four assists, on a five-game scoring streak. He has 17 shots in those five games. Kempe is on the verge of his third consecutive 70-point campaign. He has 32 goals, 37 assists and 209 shots in 75 games.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
NHL
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
Author Image
Corey Abbott
21 days ago