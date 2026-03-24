Adrian Kempe News: Slated to play Tuesday
Kempe (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Flames, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kempe was considered a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll continue to be able to play through a nagging lower-body injury. The 29-year-old should be good for his usual top-line duties.
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