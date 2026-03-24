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Adrian Kempe News: Slated to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Kempe (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Flames, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kempe was considered a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll continue to be able to play through a nagging lower-body injury. The 29-year-old should be good for his usual top-line duties.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
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