Adrian Kempe News: Slated to rest Thursday

Kempe is expected to miss Thursday's regular-season finale against Calgary due to rest purposes, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Kempe put together a strong finish to the regular season, generating multi-point performances in three of his last four games and in five of his last nine outings. Over 81 appearances, he racked up 35 goals, 38 assists, 100 hits, 36 blocked shots and 36 PIM while averaging 19:09 of ice time. Taylor Ward will make his NHL debut against the Flames, while Kempe should be back on the ice for Game 1 of the Kings' first-round playoff series against Edmonton on Monday.