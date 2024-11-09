Adrian Kempe News: Supplies two assists

Kempe logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kempe has been boom-or-bust over the last few weeks. He has four multi-point efforts and six goose eggs across his last 10 games. The 28-year-old forward is up to five goals, nine assists, 43 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 16 outings in a top-line role. Kempe's significant role in all situations makes him a fairly reliable fantasy forward even if he hasn't had a ton of consistency.