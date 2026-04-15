Adrian Kempe News: Tallies again Tuesday
Kempe scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Kempe is up to 10 goals over his last nine contests as he finishes the regular season in great form. The 29-year-old is up to 36 goals, 73 points, 224 shots on net, 126 hits, 58 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 80 appearances. If Kempe plays in the regular-season finale Thursday versus the Flames, he's within striking range of matching his career-best 75-point campaign from 2023-24. Most impressively, he's sustained his usual level offense despite his power-play output (12 points) being the lowest he's had in the last six years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 132 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments3 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 96 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 96 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 69 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Kempe See More