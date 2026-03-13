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Adrian Kempe News: Tallies game-winner Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Kempe scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Kempe's point streak is up to seven games (five goals, four assists) after his tally late in the first period. The 29-year-old's goal stood as the game-winner despite the Islanders' comeback push. Kempe is up to 26 goals, 57 points, 185 shots on net, 113 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 65 appearances. He continues to look good alongside Artemi Panarin and Anze Kopitar on the Kings' top line.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
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