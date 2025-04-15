Adrian Kempe News: Three points in win Monday
Kempe recorded an even-strength goal and two power-play assists in Monday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.
Kempe pushed the Kings' lead to 5-0 at the 8:13 mark of the third period, taking advantage of a cross-slot pass from Anze Kopitar on a 2-on-1 rush and sending a shot past Calvin Pickard's glove. Kempe's impact was felt earlier, though, as he also participated in the set-ups of goals scored by Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala, both in the power play. This three-point output allowed Kempe to surpass the 70-point mark for the second campaign in a row, and he heads into the final two games of the season with 71 points (24 goals, 37 helpers), 234 shots, 100 hits and 36 blocked shots across 80 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now