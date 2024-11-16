Adrian Kempe News: Two more goals in win
Kempe scored twice on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
This was Kempe's second two-goal game in a row. He tallied both goals in the third period, including an empty-netter to squash any chance of a Detroit comeback. Kempe is up to nine goals, 18 points, 53 shots on net, 22 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 19 appearances this season. Considering he racked up 104 goals over the previous three campaigns, it's not unusual to see him score in bunches.
