Adrian Kempe News: Two more goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Kempe scored twice on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

This was Kempe's second two-goal game in a row. He tallied both goals in the third period, including an empty-netter to squash any chance of a Detroit comeback. Kempe is up to nine goals, 18 points, 53 shots on net, 22 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 19 appearances this season. Considering he racked up 104 goals over the previous three campaigns, it's not unusual to see him score in bunches.

