Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adrian Kempe headshot

Adrian Kempe News: Two more points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Kempe scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kempe logged multiple points for the second game in a row after his two-goal performance Sunday against the Sharks. The 28-year-old forward is in a big groove alongside Anze Kopitar and Andrei Kuzmenko lately, with the Kings' whole top line showing plenty of fantasy value. Kempe is up to 32 goals, 30 helpers, 214 shots on net, 88 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 74 appearances.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now