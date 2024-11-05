Adrian Kempe News: Two points in Monday's win

Kempe scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

After helping to set up Anze Kopitar in the first period for what proved to be the game-winning tally, Kempe tucked home an empty-netter late in the third to wrap up the scoring. It's the third multi-point performance in the last five games for Kempe, and the 28-year-old has five goals and 12 points through 13 contests to begin the season.