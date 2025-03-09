Fantasy Hockey
Adrian Kempe News: Two points in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Kempe scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Kempe's tally ended up being the game-winner, and it ended a five-game stretch without a goal for the 28-year-old. He had two assists in that time and added a third on a Brandt Clarke goal Sunday. Kempe is up to 27 goals, 26 helpers, 184 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-14 rating across 62 appearances this season.

