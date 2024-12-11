Adrian Kempe News: Two points in Tuesday's win

Kempe produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

It's the second straight multi-point performance for Kempe, who opened the scoring midway through the first period before feeding Mikey Anderson for an empty-netter late in the third. Kempe is on track for a career-best campaign, and over the last 16 contests, the 28-year-old has put together eight multi-point efforts en route to 10 goals and 18 points.