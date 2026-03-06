Aidan Thompson News: Joining Blueshirts
The Rangers acquired Thompson from Chicago on Friday in exchange for Derrick Pouliot, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Thompson has six goals and 15 points in 40 games with AHL Rockford this season. The 24-year-old forward hasn't received any NHL playing time yet. He will probably report to AHL Hartford following the trade.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Thompson
