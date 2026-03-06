Aidan Thompson headshot

Aidan Thompson News: Joining Blueshirts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Rangers acquired Thompson from Chicago on Friday in exchange for Derrick Pouliot, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Thompson has six goals and 15 points in 40 games with AHL Rockford this season. The 24-year-old forward hasn't received any NHL playing time yet. He will probably report to AHL Hartford following the trade.

Aidan Thompson
New York Rangers
