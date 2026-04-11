Aiden Fink News: Adjusting well to AHL
Fink scored twice in AHL Milwaukee's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday.
Fink has done his part in the AHL so far with three goals and six helpers over five games. The 21-year-old winger has shown no signs of slowing down after a 38-point effort in 30 NCAA games with Penn State. Fink will likely begin 2026-27 in the AHL once he signs his entry-level contract -- he is currently playing on an amateur tryout deal.
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