Aiden Fink News: Five-point game for Penn State
Fink scored a goal and added four assists in Penn State's 11-4 win over Ohio State University on Friday.
Fink is up to six goals and 21 assists through 22 outings this season. He's maintained at least a point-per-game pace in each of his three collegiate seasons, though he's unlikely to come near the 53-point campaign he had in 2024-25. The Nashville prospect, a seventh-round pick from 2023, has proven himself wise to choose the NCAA over junior hockey, but it's unclear if he'll go pro after Penn State's season ends.
