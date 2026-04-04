Aiden Fink News: Four helpers for Admirals

Fink logged four assists in AHL Milwaukee's 6-5 loss to Cleveland on Saturday.

Fink wrapped up his junior year with Penn State, earning 38 points over 30 appearances. He hasn't signed his entry-level deal with the Predators yet, but he is on an amateur tryout with Milwaukee, which closes the door on him going back to college. This was his second AHL game, and he's already off to a good start.