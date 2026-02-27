Aiden Fink headshot

Aiden Fink News: Tallies twice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Fink scored two goals in Penn State's 4-3 shootout win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Fink now has eight goals and 31 points over 24 appearances this season. He's well on his way to finishing a third straight NCAA campaign over a point-per-game pace. The Predators prospect has impressed in his junior year, but it's not yet clear if he'll sign after this season or stay for his last year of eligibility.

Aiden Fink
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
