Aiden Fink News: Tallies twice Friday
Fink scored two goals in Penn State's 4-3 shootout win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.
Fink now has eight goals and 31 points over 24 appearances this season. He's well on his way to finishing a third straight NCAA campaign over a point-per-game pace. The Predators prospect has impressed in his junior year, but it's not yet clear if he'll sign after this season or stay for his last year of eligibility.
