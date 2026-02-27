Aiden Fink News: Tallies twice Friday

Fink scored two goals in Penn State's 4-3 shootout win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Fink now has eight goals and 31 points over 24 appearances this season. He's well on his way to finishing a third straight NCAA campaign over a point-per-game pace. The Predators prospect has impressed in his junior year, but it's not yet clear if he'll sign after this season or stay for his last year of eligibility.