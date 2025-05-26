Fantasy Hockey
A.J. Greer

A.J. Greer Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Greer (undisclosed) won't play against Carolina on Monday in Game 4, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Greer sustained an injury late in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 and will miss at least one contest. He has contributed two goals, one assist, 11 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 44 hits through 11 appearances this postseason. Nico Sturm will replace Greer in Monday's lineup.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
