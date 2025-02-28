A.J. Greer News: Chips in with assist

Greer posted an assist, three hits and five PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Greer set the tone by fighting Corey Perry at 2:52 of this 2024 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. While Greer wasn't with the Panthers last season, he likely has no trouble taking out some frustration on the Oilers after spending 2023-24 with the Flames. Greer is up to a career-high 14 points with 63 shots on net, 164 hits, 85 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 60 appearances as a fixture on the Panthers' fourth line. He'll set a new career high in games played with two more outings.