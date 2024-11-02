A.J. Greer News: Earns helper in Friday's win

Greer logged an assist and three hits in Friday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Finland.

Greer entered the two-game NHL Global Series set without a point over his previous eight outings. The 27-year-old has contributed three assists, 29 hits, 20 PIM, 19 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. He played higher in the lineup when the Panthers were missing forwards, but he's likely to be stuck on the fourth line now that the team is healthier.